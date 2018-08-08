Manmarziyaan first poster: Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Ashnoor Kaur, Akshay Arora, Pavan Malhotra and Gurpreet Bhangu starrer love saga is all set to hit the theatres on September 14, this year. Bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan is made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films.

Trailer out tomorrow… Here's the first look poster of #Manmarziyaan… Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal… Directed by Anurag Kashyap… Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation… 14 Sept 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/dlvUKArMKh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 8, 2018

