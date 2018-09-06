Chonch Ladhiyaa: The song from Manmarziayaan showcases a beautiful chemistry between Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Going by Manmarziayaan trailer, Abhishek aka Robbie and Tapsee aka Rumi seem to be playing the role of a married couple.

Abhishek Bachchan who was last seen in SRK’s Happy New Year is all set to make a comeback into the film industry with his upcoming movie, Manmarziyaan. Apart from Bachan in the lead, Anurag Kashyap’s latest movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and Raazi’s Vicky Kaushal. The makers of Manmarziyaan recently released the second song from the movie — Chonch Ladhiyaan. The song from Manmarziayaan showcases a beautiful chemistry between Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Going by Manmarziayaan trailer, Abhishek aka Robbie and Tapsee aka Rumi seem to be playing the role of a married couple.

The new song from Manmarziyaan, Chonch Ladhiyaan, is sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Jazin Sharma. Manmarziyaan’s Chonch Ladhiyaan is composed by Amit Trivedi and sends you in a different zone with its soothing music.

Battle to remove Section 377: The crusaders who stood up for gay rights and the journey so far

The latest song from Manmarziayaan also documents the efforts put in by Rumi (Taapsee) to bond with her husband, Robbie (Abhishek). The video captures some beautiful locations which totally go with the soothing lyrics.

The video starts with Abhishek asking Tapsee if she loves him. To this, she says that she will slowly fall for him.

Bhima-Koregaon violence: SC extends the house arrest of 5 arrested activists till September 12

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan also stars Vicky Kaushal, who seems to be playing the role of Taapsee’s ex-flame. Kaushal also appears at the end of the video with tears in his eyes. He is seen holding a photograph of Rumi and crying over it.

Manmarziyaan is written by Kanika Dhillon and is a love story between Robbie and Rumi. Chonch Ladhiyaan covers the journey of how Rumi falls in love with her husband.

Anurag Kashyap had last made headlines with Sacred Games that was streamed on Netflix. Sacred Games star Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput blessed with a baby boy, tweeple congratulate the couple

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More