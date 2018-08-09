Manmarziyaan trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Manmarziyan trailer has been released. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan has been scheduled to hit the screens on September 14, 2018.

Get ready for some fun, excitement and love as the makers of Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Manmarziyaan have released the official trailer of the film on Thursday, August 9, 2018. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap and bankrolled by Colour Yellow Productions Phantom Films, Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan revolves around an interesting love triangle between the lead stars. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 14, 2018.

In the film, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of a young couple madly in love with each other. However, their love story hits the rock bottom as Abhishek Bachchan enters into their lives with an aim of finding his life partner while Vicky is afraid of committing to Taapsee for marriage.

Check out the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Manmarziyaan here:

With Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan will be making a comeback into the film industry after a hiatus of 2 years. After the film release, Abhishek will be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun in which he will be seen romancing his real-life partner Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

As Vicky Kaushal rides high after the back to back successes of Raazi and Sanju, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. While Taapsee Pannu, who is garnering praises for her latest release Mulk along with Rishi Kapoor, will be seen in Badla along with Amitabh Bachchan.

