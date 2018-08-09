Manmarziyaan trailer has been released on Twitter. Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Manmarziyan, revolves around an interesting love triangle between the lead stars. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on September 14, 2018. Here's what the celebrities have to say about the trailer.

Abhishek Bachchan revealed the much-anticipated trailer of Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan on his Twitter. Bachchan, who is making his comeback after a break of 2 years plays, Robbie, a man trying to find his love partner in this modern love at first sight age. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal essay a young couple madly in love with each other. However, Robbie’s entry into Pannu and Vicky’s life makes things go a little crazy and that’s when the interesting love triangle between the lead stars catches the eye.

Bankrolled by Colour Yellow Productions Phantom Films, Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan doesn’t strike as Kashyap’s typical dark work, the palette seems bright, and vividly neon.

The trialer, released on Wednesday, is being widely appreciated, celebrities are going all praise for the acting of the stars. First one to praise the trailer was none other than Bollywood’s Karan Johar. He took to Twitter and said,”What a super trailer!!!! And is promising to be a supremely edgy fun and intense ride!!!! The three actors are on top of their game!!!! And Anurag has nailed it!”

What a super trailer!!!! And is promising to be a supremely edgy fun and intense ride!!!! The three actors are on top of their game!!!! And Anurag has nailed it! @juniorbachchan @vickykaushal09 @tapseepannu @anuragkashyap72 !! You guys rock!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/nNnGaumgMQ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2018

Intrestingly, Bollywood’s critics are also in the line to praise the stars, Aandnd Rai tweeted,”Being someone’s first love may be grea t,but to be their last is beyond perfect. #Manmarziyaan A musical love story of 2018 !!!”

Being someone's first love may be great,but to be their last is beyond perfect. #Manmarziyaan A musical love story of 2018 !!! Enjoy the trailer https://t.co/4kWEdwSHLo @juniorbachchan @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @anuragkashyap72 @ErosNow — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) August 9, 2018

According to Manmarziyaan, love isn’t complicated people are. But to what extent, we”ll find out on September 14.

Tapsee, after her powerful performance in Anubhav Sinha’s latest courtroom drama, Mulk, is looks to set the bar sky high for other actress. Kaushal, who has been riding high in the critical and commercial success of Sanju, doesn’t disappoint either. However, it is Bachchan who has caught the eye in the trailer.

Tapsee will be next seen in Badla along with Amitabh Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

