The film is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy and is bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain. The makers feel that every achiever’s life has some defining moments and Mann Bairagi is all about that. Further, the makers also revealed that the film is made with a lot honestly and sincerity and there is no scope of dramatization.

Talking about the story, it will narrate that part of Narendra Modi’s life which has not been publicized yet. In short, Mann Bairagi is a story of a self-discovery of a person who later emerges as the Prime Minister of the country.

Here is the first look of Mann Bairagi–

Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain’s special feature, #MannBairagi on the defining moment of our PM's life on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayPMModi@narendramodi @PMOIndia @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/zWbGLScLDe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 17, 2019

In an interview, Sanjay revealed that the writer has well-researched the story and narrates the turning point of Prime Minister’s life. He further said that the story has a universal appeal and a nice message. Moreover, the first poster also revealed that the film will release this winter.

On the work front, Bhansali was also making headlines for his film Inshallah. Just before few days of the film to begin shooting, Bhansali shelved the film and the major reason behind his decision is said to be Salman Khan’s hindrance. Currently, Sanjay is busy with his another film with Alia Bhatt and there were reports that soon Sanjay will also shoot for his another project with Shah Rukh Khan.

