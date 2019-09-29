Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi wishes veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday through his radio show Mann Ki Baat. The legendary singer also called on the show as special guest.

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his radio show Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi earlier announced that on September 29 he will be joined by a special guest on his radio broadcasting show. He motivates the youth and put energy in the citizens of India by his motivating words on every alternative Sunday.

Sunday morning it was revealed that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was joined by Prime Minister on a call. He extended his warm birthday wishes to the veteran singer and showed his gratitude towards her experience and abilities. He said that many of us are younger than her and called her Didi, she lived many generations and had a lot of experience of life, she should be admired in all the ways.

However, Lata Mangeshkar said that she did not think herself a special guest she is as common as others. She also called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a reason for positive change. She said that his arrival presented a visible change in the nation which is good for the country.

Another request from PM @narendramodi– do travel across India in this festive season. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/eD1s9bRBj5 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2019

Veteran Singer Lata Mangeshkar turned 90 on September 28 and many celebrities wished her in different ways. Amitabh Bachchan also passed a beautiful video on twitter which holds the heartiest wishes for didi. Big B said that we all forget that what we have taken and given but your excellence will be remembered forever.

Do you remember 31st October… Do plan where you will run for unity. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/A7kOUOL7sB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2019

Prime Minister also talked about other issues and achievements of the nation. He urged the nation to quit the intake of nicotine and drugs. He said that e-cigarettes were banned by the government of India to prevent the youth from chronic disease that might happen because of such drugs.

Let us free India from the menace of single use plastic. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/cABuLh0mAB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 29, 2019

Prime Minister also spoke on the campaign that was started to promote No Single Use Of Plastic, another campaign will begin on October 2 to control the situation. PM told the increase in statistics of tourism. He also revealed the facilitation ceremony for the daughters of the nation that will be organized this Diwali by the Indian government.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App