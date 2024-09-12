Manny Pacquiao Knocks Down YouTuber IShowSpeed Leaving The Streamer On The Floor- Watch!

Pacquiao, despite being retired, has sparked some controversy recently. He struggled in an exhibition bout against Japanese fighter Rukiya Anpo, who, despite having limited experience, may have done enough to win, though the match was unscored.

Manny Pacquiao knocked down YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed during an unexpected sparring session. Pacquiao, a retired boxing legend and eight-division world champion, is considering a comeback at age 45 and was training in the Philippines when he met the popular influencer, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr.

During the impromptu sparring session, which took place with a crowd of onlookers, IShowSpeed playfully barked at Pacquiao before they exchanged punches. Despite Pacquiao barely throwing any punches, the influencer tried to land a few blows, even delivering some wild hooks to the boxing icon’s body, much to the crowd’s excitement.

However, when IShowSpeed stepped in for another punch, Pacquiao unleashed a powerful left hand to his midsection, causing the YouTuber to fall flat on his back in pain.

The crowd erupted in cheers as IShowSpeed lay on the ground, clearly exhausted, while Pacquiao smiled and waved to the onlookers. This isn’t the first time IShowSpeed has had a rough sparring session—he was previously floored by British fighter KSI.

🚨| WATCH: Manny Pacquiao just KNOCKED Speed out with a single body shot 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QyvlyKixPv — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) September 12, 2024

Nonetheless, Pacquiao remains interested in a return to the ring and has reportedly discussed a potential world title fight with Mario Barrios by the end of 2025.

Promoter Ben Shalom commented on Pacquiao’s potential return, acknowledging how difficult it is for athletes to stay retired. He drew parallels to Muhammad Ali and the toll late-career fights took on his health, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing well-being when financial security has already been achieved.

