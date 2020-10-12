Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is set to release this Diwali on November 13. The film is a social satire that deals with the society’s obsession with astrology in the matchmaking process for marriages.

As theaters get ready to open in the midst of the Covid pandemic, some phenomenal content is holding on to lure the crowd into the film lobbies. First up is the Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. Coordinated by Abhishek Sharma, the rib-stimulating satire will release on Diwali, November 13.The producers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari reported the delivery date of the film today alongside another banner of the film. In any case, it isn’t known whether the film will go for an auditorium discharge or the OTT way. The producers of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari reported the delivery date of the film today alongside another banner of the film.

Aside from Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, this family performer brags of a heavenly supporting cast also, that includes Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna, Vanshikha Sharma, among others.

It is fascinating to note here that the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, which was prior set for a Diwali release once the auditoriums return, has been pushed referring to uncertainly of the market.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira opens up about being clinically depressed for over 4 years, read her moving post

From setting up an enormous set in Film City reproducing chawls of Mumbai to perfect, old libraries, the film, which is a Zee Studios creation, has been shot completely in Mumbai.About the film, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, common, “It’s another and exceptional idea, a distraught family parody with an amazing cast that will engage the crowds! We are glad to connect with Abhishek as the skipper of this boat.”Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is being promoted as a ‘far-fetched satire about a wedding analyst on the chase’.

We’re anticipating a hilarious game of chase between Manoj and Diljit. The film is propelled by the 90s style of motion pictures and romantic tales.The creators of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari are excited that the film is delivering on Diwali and will give watchers the truly necessary rest from the slog the pandemic has carried with it in 2020.

ALSO READ: Unlock 5: PM Modi’s biopic starring Vivek Oberoi to re-release in theatres