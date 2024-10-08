Home
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Manoj at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

Manoj Bajpayee Expresses Gratitude After Receiving 4th National Award

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday bagged his fourth National Film Award as he received a Special Mention for his performance in the film Gulmohar.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Manoj at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

On winning the award, Manoj in an interview with ANI expressed gratitude to the audience and thanked the director and other co-stars of the movie.

“It is a huge thing when such a small film makes its presence felt at National film award…I feel honoured. Also, I can’t take all the credit myself. I thank my director, who offered me this film, and all the people who worked with me, all the co-actors who supported my work. I also express gratitude to my audience for showering love on me,” he said.

Helmed by Rahul V Chittella, ‘Gulmohar’ revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who are all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home – Gulmohar- and how this shift in their lives is rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family with secrets and insecurities.

The film also stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles. Notably, Gulmohar has received three National Awards this year.

Prior to this, Bajpayee won national awards as best actor in Bhonsle (2021), best supporting actor in Satya (1999) and a Special Jury Award for Pinjar (2004)

MUST READ | When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

(With inputs from ANI)

