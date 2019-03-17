Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee who was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya recieved the Prestigious Padma Shri Award from the President Ram Nath Kovind on saturday. The ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Manoj in an Interview said that he is very happy to receive the award as it is big thing when government recognises your work.

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most hardworking actors of the industry who has till now received two National Awards and four Filmfare awards. His film like Gangs of Wasseypur, Rajneeti, Aligarh are well praised by the fans and has also received appreciation from critics. In the month of January, the actor’s name was included in the list of actors that would receive the honourable award which is counted among the highest honours of the country. In an Interview, Manoj said that he is feeling very happy when his name was nominated and the most important part is no one raised any objection on social media when his name was added in the list. Finally, the allrounder received the prestigious award from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. On Saturday, March 16, 2019, the ceremony took place at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Not only Manoj, Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir and scientist Nambi Narayanan also received the award by the President of India.

Manoj was dressed in traditional attire and accepted the award with his folded hands as a symbol of respect. Further, Manoj also said that this itself is a big achievement when government recognised your hard work over the years. He further said that all other awards are given for excellence in a character/role or any artwork like a film but Padma Shri is given for your excellent journey in the industry so far. Not just limiting yourself to the character but the contribution you have made over the years. So overall this is one of the biggest achievements in his life. Talking about his work, Manoj was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya which received good response from the critics but unfortunately failed to impress fans and do wonders at the box office. Talking about his future projects, Monoj will appear in web film Dhaka that will feature on Netflix. The movie will feature Pankaj Tripathi, David Harbour, Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth.

It was an honour and a privilege sir @rashtrapatibhvn https://t.co/f43Ny309yR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 16, 2019

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Manoj Bajpayee for Art (Cinema). A renowned film actor, he is known for his versatile roles and has worked in more than 60 films pic.twitter.com/m0fmuIDwe7 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 16, 2019

