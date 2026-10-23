Manoj Bajpayee Says Bollywood Has Used Only 25% Of His Talent, Reveals What Still Drives Him

Manoj Bajpayee believes Hindi cinema has yet to explore the full extent of his acting abilities, even after decades in the film industry. The actor has criticised Bollywood’s tendency to stereotype performers, arguing that repeatedly casting actors in similar roles has prevented many talented artists from demonstrating their range.

Speaking to Zoom while promoting his Netflix film Gajab Raat, Bajpayee said he believes only 25% of his acting abilities have been utilised so far. Despite this, the actor remains eager to explore new characters, with his desire to take on challenging work still driving his career.

What Did Manoj Bajpayee Say About Bollywood Using His Talent?

Bajpayee was candid about how the industry’s approach to casting can affect performers and their opportunities. He argued that stereotyping has limited several actors, leaving some without the recognition their abilities deserved.

“Stereotyping is for everyone. For many actors, we ruined talent just by doing that in this industry,” Bajpayee said.

He went on to criticise the way talented performers can be diminished through the roles they receive and the treatment they experience on film sets.

“This industry always had the bad reputation and bad karma of demolishing such great talent by reducing them to nothing on the set, in terms of the roles, in terms of the treatment that they have given to them. Many of the people went away, withered away, without any recognition,” he added.

His comments highlight a longstanding concern within the film industry: actors can become associated with a particular screen persona, making it harder for them to secure opportunities that allow them to explore different sides of their craft.

Why Does Manoj Bajpayee Believe Only 25% Of His Acting Ability Has Been Used?

Bajpayee’s assessment of his own career is striking given his extensive body of work across films and streaming projects. However, he does not appear to view the figure as a reason to lose confidence in his journey. Instead, he described it as a reflection of the hunger that keeps an actor searching for more.

“I have always maintained that only 25 per cent of my acting abilities have been used. There is a lot. But I think that’s an actor’s greed or an actor’s hunger. I am very happy that the fire is still burning in the belly, and I’m always looking forward to the next one,” he said.

The actor’s emphasis was not simply on the number of roles he has played, but on the possibilities that remain unexplored. For performers who want to move beyond familiar character types, the challenge is finding filmmakers and scripts that offer something different. Bajpayee has expressed a similar sentiment in earlier interviews, making his latest remarks part of a recurring reflection on the gap between an actor’s potential and the opportunities available to showcase it.

How Has OTT Changed Opportunities For Actors, According To Manoj Bajpayee?

While Bajpayee was critical of Bollywood’s history of stereotyping performers, he also acknowledged that the rise of streaming platforms has brought positive changes to the industry. He believes OTT platforms have helped actors who were previously typecast find better opportunities to demonstrate their abilities. The growth of streaming has expanded the range of stories being told and created more space for performances that may not always fit conventional commercial-film roles.

For actors seeking more layered characters, these opportunities can offer a way to move beyond the expectations attached to their earlier work. However, Bajpayee’s remarks also underline that casting choices and the treatment of performers remain important questions for the wider industry.

Manoj Bajpayee’s New Netflix Film Gajab Raat

Bajpayee is currently starring in Gajab Raat, which premiered on Netflix on October 23, 2026. The thriller reunites him with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey after their earlier collaborations. Directed by Ritesh Shah, the film follows a police officer caught between personal interests and his professional responsibilities over the course of a single night. One decision sets off a chain of events with serious consequences.

The ensemble cast includes Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Shraddha Das. As Bajpayee continues to explore new projects, his comments make one thing clear: he does not believe his career has exhausted his potential. For the actor, the prospect of finding another challenging role remains as important as the work he has already done.

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