Manoj Bajpayee is all set to make his debut in the digital online streaming platform Amazon Prime with The Family Man, today the teaser of the series was out and has left the audience in awe with amazing acting of Manoj Bajpayee.

Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man’s teaser is out, it is the show exclusive to Amazon Prime. Manoj Bajpayee is all set to make his debut with the digital platform Amazon. Today the teaser was out and it has left the audience in awe with Vajpayee’s acting.

The minute teaser showed some glimpses of his family in which he was enjoying with them. The teaser started with Manoj doing yoga in the park and after this scene, he is in a car traveling to a place with his team, the series shows the middle-class man who is living the spy life and when the chief calls him, he is there for the rescue. Bajpayee is looking aggressive in the teaser and is hiding the spy life. This series is going to show some action-packed scenes with full family drama.

Priyamani is playing the role of Manoj’s wife in the series. This series definitely shows some brilliant actors in it as Dilip Tahil, Pawan Chopra and Shreya Dhanwanthary who is playing the role of Manoj’s teammate. The teaser showed some glimpses of Manoj and his team traveling in dessert, boat, rain, and dust. It shows that he is not affected by anything and is dedicated to his work and nation.

Though this series is not going to be any different than other Netflix, Amazon series, as it has now become the mainstream storyline for a series to have a man who is living a middle-class life and by side, he is serving for the nation or living the spy life. There are many movies based on this storyline and even Manoj Bajpayee was a part of it, so it is not going to be any different for him.

The series can be saved by Manoj’s fantastic acting that will be a savior for Amazon Prime. The trailer is going to be out September 5 and everyone is all excited to see what different thing Manoj is bringing with him for the audience.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App