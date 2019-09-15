Manoj Bajpayee who will be making his web debut with the series The Family Man has been receiving great reviews from all over. The trailer of the series which released a week back has already crossed 21 million views on youtube and in comparison to all the Indian web series, it hs crossed the number 1 series Sacred Games by a margin of at least 6 million! The Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. creation The Family Man is an Amazon Prime original series which has been inspired by news stories and will go on air on September 20, 2019. In just 5 days, the spy drama series The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Pawan Chopra and others will go on air!

Manoj Bajpyee who is best known for his work as a gangster in Gangs of Wassepur will be returning to sets after a long time with the Family Man. He will be seen playing the role of Srikant Tripathi a spy by night and a family man by day. Talking about it edging past best Indian web series such as Sacred Games, Made in Heaven, Mirzapur, Bard of Blood, and more, The Family man is anticipated as one of the best web series till date.

As the trailer has surpassed some of the biggest hits, The Family Man till date has garnered 21 million views, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starer Sacred Games at 14 million views, Mirzapur at 13 million, Inside Edge at 7.9 million, Made in Heaven at 2.1 million views and Emraan Hashmi, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Bard of Blood, another upcoming war drama series based on a rogue spy has crossed 1.5 million views on youtube. As per reports, The Family Man has a 98% acceptance ratio in comparison to other series and all we have to do is now wait for September 20, 2019!

Check out the trailer of The Family Man here:

With the right amount of humor, action, drama and a perfect storyline, the series which will give a tough competition to Netflix Bard Of Blood. Both the series have spy, war, and drama in common and with time we would get to know which will bag more attention!

See trailer:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App