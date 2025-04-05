Manoj Kumar’s Final Journey: Bollywood’s Big Names Bid Emotional Farewell

Numerous celebrities and admirers attended the funeral ceremony to pay their final respects. The late actor received a guard of honour, recognizing his contributions to cinema and the nation. Fans visited his residence, where they honored his memory by viewing a photo of a young Manoj Kumar.

The Indian film industry bid a heartfelt goodbye to its legendary figure, Manoj Kumar, who passed away on April 4, 2025, at 87. His funeral took place on April 5 at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai. He was laid to rest with full state honours. The event marked the end of an era in Indian cinema, as Bollywood mourned the loss of a true icon.

A Solemn Goodbye with State Honours To Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar, known for portraying strong, patriotic characters, received a fitting farewell. People escorted his body, draped in the Indian tricolour, to the crematorium. They adorned the ambulance carrying his mortal remains with flowers and garlands in national colours, symbolising his lifelong association with patriotism. His funeral saw the attendance of many prominent Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Prem Chopra, among others. Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tributes from Colleagues and Admirers

Veteran actor Vindu Dara expressed deep respect for Kumar’s contributions, saying, “There were many problems during Manoj uncle’s time… now films on unity should be made. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are one… He (Manoj Kumar) is immortal and will always remain alive.” Actor Rajpal Yadav, deeply moved by the loss, described him as “the Vishwa Kala Ratna of India,” and emphasised, “He is Bharat Ratna. I salute him, and he is a gem of our Bollywood and will always remain a gem.”

Tributes from political leaders and celebrities have also flooded in, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praising Kumar for his ability to inspire national pride through his work. As the final rituals were performed, a photo of a young Manoj Kumar was displayed at the entrance of his residence for fans to pay their respects.

Manoj Kumar’s Legacy in Cinema

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj Kumar carved a niche for himself with memorable roles in films like Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Shaheed (1965). He became the face of patriotic cinema in India, portraying characters that instilled national pride. In addition to his acting, Kumar also made a significant impact as a director and producer. His directorial debut Upkar won the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film, and he continued to inspire with films that showcased the spirit of India.

The Final Tribute

Numerous celebrities and admirers attended the funeral ceremony to pay their final respects. The late actor received a guard of honour, recognizing his contributions to cinema and the nation. Fans visited his residence, where they honored his memory by viewing a photo of a young Manoj Kumar.

Manoj Kumar’s passing has left the film industry and the nation in mourning. His ability to inspire national pride through his work earned him tributes from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh both praised his legacy, ensuring his place as one of India’s greatest cinematic figures.

(With Inputs From ANI)

