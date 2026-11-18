The Bhojpuri actor-politician, Manoj Tiwari, has become a groom for the second time at the age of 55 years, and his wife Surabhi Tiwari has become the centre of attraction in a red bridal saree. The two have been seen wearing the clothes of a bride and a groom on a reality show entitled “Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga 2.”

Videos have surfaced in which the duo has been seen wearing the traditional attire of a groom and bride respectively, but their wedding is not a second marriage for Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari. Rather, the duo had dressed up in these traditional attires because they were shooting a wedding-special episode of the reality show.

Manoj Tiwari Says ‘Aaj Meri Shaadi Hai’, Reveals Why First Wedding Had No Cameras







While posing as a groom in front of the paparazzi, Manoj quoted, “Aaj meri shaadi hai Surabhi ke saath” (Today I am getting married with Surabhi). In addition, Manoj further narrated that on the occasion of their actual wedding ceremony, there was nobody to take pictures as it was during the COVID-19 period.

“When our actual wedding happened, there was no cameraman because it was the COVID period.” he stated, adding that this made their reenactment quite unique.

This moment provided an opportunity to the couple to click photographs wearing their wedding attires.

Surabhi Tiwari’s Red Bridal Saree And Manoj’s Royal Groom Look

In an embroidered red saree and bridal jewels, Surabhi looked like a princess at her wedding ceremony. She was wearing a statement neckpiece, a pair of earrings, a maang tikka and nath, and an overall bridal make-up. On the other hand, Manoj chose a brown and gold embroidered dhoti-kurta combination. He completed his royal look with a cream-colored turban and shawl.

The two posed together in their wedding outfits, with clips from the shoot drawing attention online.

When Did Manoj Tiwari Marry Surabhi?

Manoj Tiwari got married to Surabhi on April 26, 2020, when there was a lockdown for the whole country due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is the second marriage of Manoj as he was earlier married to Rani Tiwari and he has a daughter, Rhiti Tiwari from her. Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari have two daughters together. Their wedding-themed recreation is coming six years after their actual wedding.

Manoj and Surabhi are participating in the show called Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Rs 48,000 Red Suit Steals Attention As She Flaunts Baby Bump And Seeks Family Blessings | SEE PHOTOS