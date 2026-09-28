‘Mujhe Toh Pata Hi Nahi Tha…’ Manoj Tiwari Reacts After Salman Khan Calls Out Daughter Rhiti On Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari has been at the centre of attention after her heated clash with Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh. The controversy took another turn when Salman Khan addressed her behaviour during Weekend Ka Vaar and questioned her identity as Manoj Tiwari’s daughter.

Now, Manoj Tiwari has reacted to the discussion surrounding his daughter and her Bigg Boss 20 journey. He also responded to social media claims that he had used his influence to get Rhiti on the reality show.

What Did Manoj Tiwari Say About Daughter Rhiti?

During a recent media interaction, Manoj said he was not even aware that Rhiti had been finalised as a Bigg Boss 20 contestant. “Bachchon ka Bigg Boss hai, karne do,” he said, asking people not to get too worked up over the incidents taking place inside the house.

Manoj also addressed claims that he had used his influence to get Rhiti on the show. He said, “Mujhe toh pata hi nahi tha ki woh Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hai.” The actor-politician added that Bigg Boss is a game where something or the other keeps happening for 24 hours. Since he has also been a contestant on the show, he asked viewers to enjoy it rather than become overly affected by what they see on screen.

Why Did Salman Khan Call Out Rhiti Tiwari?

Salman’s comments came after Rhiti’s explosive clash with Qazi and Uditi during a diss battle in the house. During the captaincy task, contestants participated in a rap-style diss battle. Qazi stepped in during Rhiti and Uditi’s face-off, following which the exchange became increasingly personal.

Rhiti made derogatory remarks against Qazi and Uditi. The argument later escalated, with Qazi losing his temper. Rhiti subsequently defended her comments and reportedly said she was proud of what she had said.

Salman Khan Questions Rhiti’s ‘Rockstar’ Claim

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman questioned Rhiti over her conduct and language. He also challenged her description of herself as a “rockstar”. Salman explained that the term is generally associated with someone who has faced challenges and established themselves through their journey.

He then compared her journey with Qazi’s and questioned whether Rhiti had earned the recognition she was claiming for herself. The conversation also moved towards Rhiti’s identity as Manoj Tiwari’s daughter.

Salman pointed out that people could associate her recognition with her father’s name and even told her, “You are Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, not Dolly Bindra’s.” The remark referenced Manoj’s own controversial Bigg Boss history with Dolly Bindra.

Salman Khan Also Brings Up Nepotism

Salman’s conversation with Rhiti went beyond her conduct during the task and touched upon the larger debate around celebrity children. The host discussed how children of established actors and public figures can receive recognition because of their family background. He also brought up examples such as Ajay Devgn and Hrithik Roshan while discussing the difference between getting an initial opportunity and sustaining a career through one’s own work.

Rhiti, meanwhile, has previously spoken about her relationship with her father and the challenges she faced after her parents’ separation. She has claimed on the show that she did not receive her father’s money or professional opportunities and that she largely inherited his name and the respect associated with it.

Manoj Tiwari Asks Viewers To Enjoy Bigg Boss 20

Despite the controversy surrounding Rhiti, Manoj’s latest response suggests that he does not want viewers to take every incident inside the house too seriously. Having experienced the Bigg Boss format himself, he described the show as a game where contestants are constantly involved in different situations. For now, Rhiti continues to remain one of the contestants attracting attention in Bigg Boss 20, while her clashes with Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh continue to generate discussion outside the house.

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