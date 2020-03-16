Choti Sarrdarni actor Mansi Sharma is pregnant and has entered her 8th month of pregnancy. The actor married Yujraj Hans last year.

Television actor Mansi Sharma who was last seen portraying Harleen Kaur in Colors Television popular drama Choti Sarrdarni is pregnant and recently she shared a picture of her Baby Shower along with her husband Yuvraj Hans on her Instagram handle.

Mansi Sharma married Yuvraj Hans last year on February 21 and is expecting her first baby with the Punjabi singer and actor. She has entered the 8th month of her pregnancy which is the final trimester and the duo seems quite happy to enter this new phase of their lives.

Both the stars shared the photo on their respective social media handles and received a lot of congratulatory messages from the industry as well as their fans. Mansi’s post said that both of them are blessed to become parents to this unborn child.

Have a look at Mansi Sharma’s baby shower photos:

As the couple poses for the camera, Mansi dazzles her pink Salwar Kameez while Yuvraj chose to match her lady with a traditional Sherwani paired along with a pink waistcoat.

Have a look at Yuvraj Hans’s Instagram post:

At the same time, Yuvraj Hans who has been quite absent on-screen was last seen along with his father Hans Raj Hans and brother Navraj Hans. The trio was singing a remix of Mere Naina Vch and Rehan De on Mixtape Punjabi.

On the work front, Mansi Sharma a few months ago left the show Choti Sarrdarni midway and presently her character is carried by Simran Sachdeva. She was also seen in Star Plus show Mariam Khan: Reporting Live in a negative character.

