Mansi Srivastava: Isqbaaaz actor is now a part of the hit TV show Vidya. The actor seems excited to showcase her acting skills in the show

Mansi Srivastava: The diva is all set to astonish her fans with her acting skills in social drama series Vidya. Mansi Srivastava is popular for her prominent role in the telvision industry. Apart from her acting skills, the diva is also well known for her fascinating Instagram images. The stunning beauty enjoys a huge fan base on her social media. Now after being a part of the show, she is going to conquer the hearts of her audiences.

The makers of Vidya leave no chance to surprise their viewers by introducing new characters to the show. The show is running from last year and has instigated several characters to make their audience indulge in the show completely. It stars Meera Deosthale and Namish Taneja in the lead role and has signed Mansi Srivastava for the role of Namish’s childhood friend. The makers keep introducing new twists and turn in the show and have no plans of losing the TRP of the show. The viewers love the show and are waiting for the new character to resolve the mystery of the previous episodes.

Mansi Srivastava is also a fitness freak and travel junkie and she always keeps her fans updated and glued to her Instagram handle by her Instagram photos and videos. She has started her career in the television industry by the show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year and step by step garnered success and came into the limelight after starring in Ishqbaaaz. Have a look to some of her mesmerizing Instagram images.

