Manto box office collection day 2 LIVE Updates: Nandita Das directorial Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rasika Dugal, Rajshri Deshpande, Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Javed Akhtar is finally in theatres now. The biographical drama based on the journey of the Indo-Pakistani author and writer Sadat Hasan Manto, the movie was made under the banners of HP Studios, Filmstoc, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Nandita Das Initiatives. Bankrolled by Vikrant Batra, Ajit Andhare, Namrata Goyal and Nandita Das, Manto revolves around the 1940’s post-Independence period of India. Siddiqui-starrer Manto was premiered at the Cannes festival this year on May 13 and was released on September 21 in Indian theatres.
Although the film is expected to face a strong competition at the box office as Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu was released on the same date but the biographical drama promises to be high on critical acclaim. According to the sources, Manto is expected to mint around Rs 4-5 crore in the first week of its release. The film critic and trade analyst on Friday, September 21 revealed that only a few were the ones who opted to make an advance booking for Manto while Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s theatres were houseful.
Check out the LIVE Updates of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto box office collection here:
Legendary actress Shabana Azmi took to her official Twitter account to praise to Manto.
Go watch #Manto.Bravo @nanditadas such an important film @Nawazuddin_S lives the part. @RasikaDugal turns out a first rate performance. Compare it to her performance in Qissa and u realise what a versatile actor she is.Proud of @mantagoyal and #Filmstoc for yr first Production— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 21, 2018
Watching #Manto was like watching Pyasa, Garam hawa, Mandi, ankur and kabuliwala. Very close to perfection, this will go down in history as a gem of a film. #Review soon on @rishteycineplex. @nanditadas @Nawazuddin_S @Javedakhtarjadu @chintskap @RasikaDugal @TahirRajBhasin— Atika Farooqui (@atikafarooqui) September 20, 2018
Watched Manto. Very well made film. Excellent performance by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Manto, his life & writings won. Nations failed#Manto— Rajesh (@ra_iitm) September 22, 2018
A beautiful and a very important movie. @Nawazuddin_S was great as expected but @RasikaDugal stole away the show with this one. Stellar performances.Congratulations @nanditadas 😊 #Manto #Mantoiyat #ismatchughtai
Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui received a mixed reaction from audience but there were few who came out with positive reviews about the biopic.
#Manto was good! First day first show was the last show of the day here in Coimbatore. Half the hall was empty. But I guess everything's not for everyone. Took me to the stories.@Nawazuddin_S @nanditadas expecting more ...— Siddhartha Banerjee (@sankh24) September 21, 2018
Watched #Manto Understated. @nanditadas weaves stories around his life or vice versa. Probably @Nawazuddin_S best performance. #Rajashree s #Ismat appa stays with you. The art/cinematography has the 1940s feel. A brave effort. A good movie but poor audience. Hope BO improves 👏— Rajiv B Menon (@crypticrajiv) September 21, 2018
Fantastic 2 hour long teaser of #manto the human. But, we want more.. @nanditadas please tell when a series long movie is going to come. @NetflixIndia could help you.— Amol Gadre (@miamolgadre) September 21, 2018
Saw #manto today. I've never read his work but trust me this is the darkest movie made in Hindi cinema. And the way this biopic is portrayed is applaudable it not only shows the life of manto but also explains how the idea of each story triggered. Great work @nanditadas— Nayan Singh (@NayanSingh_) September 21, 2018