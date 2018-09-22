Manto box office collection day 2 LIVE Updates: Nandita Das directorial Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rasika Dugal, Rajshri Deshpande, Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Javed Akhtar is finally in theatres now. The biographical drama based on the journey of the Indo-Pakistani author and writer Sadat Hasan Manto, the movie was made under the banners of HP Studios, Filmstoc, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Nandita Das Initiatives. Bankrolled by Vikrant Batra, Ajit Andhare, Namrata Goyal and Nandita Das, Manto revolves around the 1940’s post-Independence period of India. Siddiqui-starrer Manto was premiered at the Cannes festival this year on May 13 and was released on September 21 in Indian theatres.

Although the film is expected to face a strong competition at the box office as Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu was released on the same date but the biographical drama promises to be high on critical acclaim. According to the sources, Manto is expected to mint around Rs 4-5 crore in the first week of its release. The film critic and trade analyst on Friday, September 21 revealed that only a few were the ones who opted to make an advance booking for Manto while Batti Gul Meter Chalu’s theatres were houseful.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto box office collection here:

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App