Audience is up for a great movie weekend as two films namely Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto and Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu are releasing today, i.e September 21. However, while Batti Gul Meter Chalu promises to be high on entertainment quotient, Manto is high on critical acclaim. Helmed by Nandita Das, Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is based on the life of acclaimed Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto.

According to early trade estimates, Manto is expected to earn Rs 1-2 crore on the opening day at the box office. However, the trade figures may rise due to positive word of mouth. Film critic and Trade analyst Sumit Kadel revealed that the advance booking for Manto is almost nil and may take an opening of around Rs 1-1.5 crore.

Meanwhile, Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is expected to overtake Manto in terms of box office numbers. Latest trade estimates suggest that the film might earn Rs 7-8 crore on opening day. Helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around the topic of rising electricity bills due to faulty metres.

Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto box office collection LIVE Updates here:

