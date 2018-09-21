Audience is up for a great movie weekend as two films namely Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto and Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu are releasing today, i.e September 21. However, while Batti Gul Meter Chalu promises to be high on entertainment quotient, Manto is high on critical acclaim. Helmed by Nandita Das, Manto starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui is based on the life of acclaimed Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto.
According to early trade estimates, Manto is expected to earn Rs 1-2 crore on the opening day at the box office. However, the trade figures may rise due to positive word of mouth. Film critic and Trade analyst Sumit Kadel revealed that the advance booking for Manto is almost nil and may take an opening of around Rs 1-1.5 crore.
Meanwhile, Batti Gul Meter Chalu starring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is expected to overtake Manto in terms of box office numbers. Latest trade estimates suggest that the film might earn Rs 7-8 crore on opening day. Helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around the topic of rising electricity bills due to faulty metres.
Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto box office collection LIVE Updates here:
Live Blog
Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan praises Manto.
Saw #Manto yesterday & what a delight it was to watch such a brilliant & powerful performance from @Nawazuddin_S Ji &great direction from @nanditadas Ji 🙏🏽🙌🏽 everyone performed brilliantly - It left me with the a sense of pain which is hard to describe. In cinemas SEPT 21st— Gurdas Maan (@gurdasmaan) September 6, 2018
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap praises Manto.
And “Manto” comes out today.. if he was alive today .. he would still be fighting the same battles . All the best @Nawazuddin_S @nanditadas @RasikaDugal @rajshriartist— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2018
Manto receives positive reviews.
If you Know MANTO then Watch this film and if you Don't then MUST WATCH..It's all about Ahsaas , it's all about Khyaal , feel the hidden Mantoniyat inside you !! @Nawazuddin_S BRILLIANT , Mind Blowing @RasikaDugal @TahirRajBhasin Amazing Casting— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) September 20, 2018
Thank you @nanditadas #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/FS4wkmKhjN
Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto receives low advance booking.
#Manto advance booking is NIL. Film can take opening of around ₹ 1 - 1.5 cr nett tomorrow.— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 20, 2018