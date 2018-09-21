After garnering critical acclaim all over the world, Filmmaker Nandita Das’s Manto has hit the theatrical screens in India. Based on acclaimed Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Rasika Dugal in prominent roles. In the film, Nawazuddin essays the role of the author, Tahir essays the role of Manto’s friend and Bollywood actor Shyam Chadda while Rasika plays the role of his wife Safia.

Before the film released in India, it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 under the Un Certain Regard section. As the film hits the screens today, i.e September 21, it will clash with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu at the box office. Helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around the topic of rising electricity bills due to faulty metres.

Check out the LIVE Updates of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews here:

Live Blog

