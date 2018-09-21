After garnering critical acclaim all over the world, Filmmaker Nandita Das’s Manto has hit the theatrical screens in India. Based on acclaimed Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Rasika Dugal in prominent roles. In the film, Nawazuddin essays the role of the author, Tahir essays the role of Manto’s friend and Bollywood actor Shyam Chadda while Rasika plays the role of his wife Safia.
Before the film released in India, it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 under the Un Certain Regard section. As the film hits the screens today, i.e September 21, it will clash with Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu at the box office. Helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh, Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around the topic of rising electricity bills due to faulty metres.
Check out the LIVE Updates of Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto movie release, celebrity reactions and audience reviews here:
Live Blog
#Manto is such a fine, fine film. so privileged to have had the opportunity to watch it before releases this Friday. @nanditadas' hard work has translated impeccably and the format is so refreshing. the dynamic between @Nawazuddin_S and @RasikaDugal is sublime 🌟— Ananya Bhattacharya (@_ananyaaa) September 17, 2018
“Homes & cars hold no fascination for me-I cud happily live on rent but for my wife & family my brother searched & bought one-I just paid. Theres a bit of #Manto in me. I felt Im getting a gift to tell my own story,I cudnt take money/payment from @nanditadas ” @Nawazuddin_S to me pic.twitter.com/zr3KS3TwFA— Hrishikesh Kannan (@HrishiKay) September 20, 2018
Film critic RJ Alok is all praises for Manto.
If you Know MANTO then Watch this film and if you Don't then MUST WATCH..It's all about Ahsaas , it's all about Khyaal , feel the hidden Mantoniyat inside you !! @Nawazuddin_S BRILLIANT , Mind Blowing @RasikaDugal @TahirRajBhasin Amazing Casting— RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) September 20, 2018
Thank you @nanditadas #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/FS4wkmKhjN
Overwhelmed after watching #Manto— Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) September 17, 2018
I hope many many people, especially those of this generation watch and cherish the spirit of this film.
Thank you @nanditadas @Nawazuddin_S for this very necessary film :)
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane urges everyone to watch Manto.
A film about a writer who died more than 60 years ago is the most relevant thing you’ll see about freedom of expression today. #manto releases today. Please watch.— Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) September 21, 2018
Bollywoof filmmaker Anurag Kashyap extends his best wishes to the team of Manto.
And “Manto” comes out today.. if he was alive today .. he would still be fighting the same battles . All the best @Nawazuddin_S @nanditadas @RasikaDugal @rajshriartist— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2018
Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Manto garners praises
Watching #Manto was like watching Pyasa, Garam hawa, Mandi, ankur and kabuliwala. Very close to perfection, this will go down in history as a gem of a film. #Review soon on @rishteycineplex. @nanditadas @Nawazuddin_S @Javedakhtarjadu @chintskap @RasikaDugal @TahirRajBhasin— Atika Farooqui (@atikafarooqui) September 20, 2018