Manto movie review: Celebrating the life of the Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto, the movie Manto has hit the box-office today. One of the finest actors of Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has essayed the role of Saadat Hasan Manto in the movie while Tahir Raj Bhasin played the role of Manto's friend and Bollywood actor Shyam Chadda and Rasika Dugal can be seen as Manto's wife Safia.

Manto movie review: Filmmaker Nandita Das has been garnering a lot of praises from the critics all over the world for the kind of cinemas she brings to the silver screen. Now, her latest movie Manto has hit the box-office which is inspired by the life of Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto. Prior to its release in India, the movie had its screening at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 under the Un Certain Regard section. As Manto hits the silver screen today, i.e., September 21, it will clash with Batti Gul Meter Chalu at the box-office which will be featuring Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Batti Gul Meter Chalu which is directed by the Ek Prem Katha fame Shree Narayan Singh covers a different topic of rising electricity bills due to faulty meters.

In her review for Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta gave the movie 2 stars and said that the inspiration of this movie, Saadat Hasan Manto had a life worth filming. His life was full of drama and drenched the in-depth history but surprisingly, the movie takes too long to bring Manto in focus of his own narrative. Shubhra expressed that the movie has a gap and a curious distance between its vision and execution, the outline of the story is there, but the filling is patchy. The critic praised the acting of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said that no one could have played it better.

Giving the movie 3.5 stars, Raja sen reviewed it for Hindustan Times. In his observations, Raja said that the movie lacks flow, some portions from the Bombay scenes feel like clips of a highlight reel. He then added these scenes afloat the lyricism and spirit. Mr Sen says that the editing of the movies is choppy and some of the scenes flash by too fast. The critic expresses that the Lahore part in the movies is more linear conventionally and eventually feels boring. With this, he jokingly concluded asking Who told the story better? God or Manto?

Rating the movie Manto with 3 stars, Renuka Vyavahare reviewed the film saying that the director Nandita Das attempts to enter the mind of Manto to explore him as a person and she does it well to an extent. However, she added that on seeing the movie, one would want to know more about the psyche than the events leading to his doom. The critic says that Manto is a genuine but boring observation of the interesting man who defied rules, challenged the status quo and changed the way one looked at life. She asks people to watch the movie for the director’s flawless interweaving of Manto’s write-ups into the script and also to know the spoken and the unspoken.

