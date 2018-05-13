Producer and distributor Viacom18 Motion Pictures has released a teaser of Nandita Das’s Saadat Hasan Manto biopic Manto, which will be premiered at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. The movie, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Urdu writer: his independent streak, his bluntness and sense of humour, his artistic temperament, his sadness at the Partition of India, and his firm belief in the freedom of expression.

Producer and distributor Viacom18 Motion Pictures has released a teaser of Nandita Das’s Saadat Hasan Manto biopic Manto, which will be premiered at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. According to the makers, Manto follows the most tumultuous four years in the life of Manto and that of the two countries he inhabits – India and Pakistan. In Bombay’s seedy-shiny film world, Manto and his stories are widely read and accepted. But as sectarian violence engulfs the nation, Manto makes the difficult choice of leaving his beloved Bombay.

In Lahore, he finds himself bereft of friends and unable to find takers for his writings. His increasing alcoholism leads him into a downward spiral. Through all of this, he continues to write prolifically, without dilution. This is the tale of two emerging nations, two faltering cities and one man who tries to make sense of it all.

Manto has been produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The music has been composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, who has previously composed music for movies like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and Part 2 and Khoobsurat. Manto, which was selected for this year’s Cannes International Film Festival, will release later this year.

The cast includes Chandan Roy Sanyal, Atul Kumar, Ila Arun, Shashank Arora and Tahir Raj Bhasin. A release date for India has not yet been announced.

