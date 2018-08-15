Manto trailer: The first look of Manto that said to be a biopic of Saadat Hasan Manto, was released way before the trailer was rolled out and after seeing the trailer one can easily say that it was worth the wait.

Manto trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto was released today, and as expected it swept everyone off their feet. The first look of Manto that said to be a biopic of Saadat Hasan Manto, was released way before the trailer was rolled out and after seeing the trailer one can easily say that it was worth the wait. Manto that is directed by Nandita Das has already secured a place at Cannes Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. Manto trailer begins with Nawaz standing in the court and arguing why should not tell the truth. On being questioned over his stories, Manto said that they are nothing but the mirror of the society they live in.

Manto tells the story of India that had just gained the independence from Britishers but was still struggling for a society with an open mind. Manto covers the struggles of the author in his fight, to tell the truth to the society.

During these times, Manto was charged with obscenity and was often criticsed by the masses for his unapologetic writing. In the trailer, Nawaz aka Manto asks when India was being ruled by Britishers they dreamt of freedom but now that they have gained the freedom, what’s next?

With Manto trailer out, Nandita Das seems to have beautifully covered the journey and struggles of Manto. Manto is written by and directed by Nadita Das. The movie also stars Javed Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Chandan Roy Sanyal. The movie is set to hit the screens on September 21.

