Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is a social media sensation even before she marks her entry in the Bollywood industry. As her fans eagerly wait for the diva to join Bollywood, she keeps surprising them with her new photos that take over the social media in no time. On August 25, Manushi took to her official Instagram account to share a photo in which she looks like a regal princess. Dressed in a golden gown styled with wavy hair and a massive ring, Manushi is ruling hearts as well as the internet with her stunning photo.
Sharing the photo on Instagram account, she captioned that when she was a kid, her father used to ask her which character she would like in her bedtime story and she would end up making a list of all fantasy creatures. Workwise, reports were rife that Manushi might make her big Bollywood debut in Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. After which, Karan Johar clashed the rumours and clarified that Chunkey Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria has been roped in for the movie.
Check out Manushi Chhillar’s other photos here: