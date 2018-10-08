Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar was dressed in a shiny red gown by Mark Bumgarner, a famous fashion designer, she has complimented her look with diamond drop earrings and wavy hair. Manushi looks like a regal princess with her crown in her latest Instagram post. Currently, miss world was seen judging miss world Philippines.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is a social media sensation with over 4.5 million followers on her photo-sharing platform Instagram. Even before she makes her big Bollywood debut, Manushi Chhillar keeps on surprising her fans with her glamorous makeovers which take over the social media in no time. Currently, Miss World was seen judging miss world Philippines.

Talking about the picture, Manushi was dressed in a shiny red gown by Mark Bumgarner, a famous fashion designer, she has complimented her look with diamond drop earrings and wavy hair. Manushi looks like a real princess with her crown in her latest Instagram post.

The ever so beautiful Manushi Chhillar is the 54th Femina Miss India World 2017 represented her home state Haryana as Miss India Haryana at Femina Miss India 2017 and competed with 29 other contestants from different states, a trained Kuchipudi dancer and aspires to be a cardiac surgeon as she hails from a family of doctors.

On the work front, reports were rife that maybe Manushi might make her big Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. After which, Karan Johar clashed the rumours and clarified that Chunkey Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria has been roped in for the movie.

