Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is a stunner and she knows it. To charm the audience, the diva has shared her latest photo on her official Instagram account that is setting the Internet on fire. In the photo, Manushi can be seen flaunting her ripped and chiseled post gym body in a sporty attire. The photo is giving major fitness motivation to her fans and followers on Instagram.

Post winning the coveted title of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar has carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans with her infectious smile, impressive style statement and a breathtaking persona. As the audience eagerly wait for her to take her first step in Bollywood, it seems like Manushi has some different plans in mind. Bollywood or no Bollywood, Manushi never misses a chance to sweep the audience off their feet with her gorgeous avatar and this time is no different.

On November 23, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share a photo in which she is motivating everyone to hit the gym. Donning a sports bra with matching leggings and a black jacket, Manushi can be seen clicking a mirror selfie. As she strikes a pose in front of the mirror, it is hard to not notice Manushi’s ripped body that is glowing in the dim lighting. While her face is hidden in the photo, the diva is nonetheless turning up the heat with her chiseled body and sultry body language.

Received over 300K likes, the photo is winning the hearts of the social media users and giving them major fitness inspiration. In the comment section of the photo, Manushi’s fans and followers cannot stop complimenting her breathtaking looks and enviable body. However, this is not the first time that Manushi has taken social media by storm with her mesmerising photos.

Have a look at Manushi Chhillar’s photos that are sure to make you spell-bound-

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More