Known to melt hearts with her breathtaking persona and mesmerising charm, Manushi Chhillar is back to make fans go gaga over her with her latest photo. Looking absolutely stunning, Manushi can be seen donning a white monokini in her latest Instagram photo. In the photo, Manushi can also be seen flaunting her washboard abs.

Former Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is a stunner and there are no doubts about it. From globe-trotting the world in style to making a style statement at the gym, the diva has time and again proved that she is not just a youth influencer but also a style icon. As she continues to charm the social media users with her stunning photos, Manushi Chhillar has left everyone awestruck with her latest photo.

On November 26, the stunner took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she can be seen looking breathtaking. In the photo, Manushi can be seen donning a gorgeous white monokini that is accentuating her curvaceous figure and washboard abs. To amp up the hotness quotient, Manushi has completed her look with soft curly hair and minimal makeup. As she strikes a pose against a rocky background, Manushi looks ready to hit the beach in the photo.

Interestingly, the photo has already crossed 180K likes and the count is increasing every passing second. With this, social media users have flooded the comment section with compliments praising her breathtaking avatar and too hot to handle looks.

However, this is not the first time that Manushi has turned heads with her glamorous look. Have a look at some of the photos:

On the professional front, fans across the country cannot wait for Manushi to make her big Bollywood debut. Earlier, reports were rife that Manushi will star in the sequel of Student of the year 2. However, the speculations were refuted by the producer of the film i.e Karan Johar himself.

