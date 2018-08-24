Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is stealing hearts with her latest breathtaking photo. In the photo, the model can be seen striking a beautiful pose in a black and white off-shoulder dress and looks drop dead gorgeous.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar has shined through as a fashion icon and rules over million hearts. Even before the diva makes her big Bollywood debut, Manushi has proved that she is beauty with brains. Known to charm the audience with her spectacular looks, Manushi took to her Instagram profile on Friday and shared her latest photo, in which she looks drop dead gorgeous. Dressed in an off-shoulder black and white polka dot dress styled with floral silver earrings, Manushi looks mesmerising as she looks straight into the camera leaving everyone spell-bound.

Before this, the diva had turned heads at Vogue Beauty Awards, in which she stole the limelight with a sexy black designer ensemble. Earlier, reports were rife that Manushi will be making her big Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2 along with Tiger Shroff. However, SOTY 2 producer Karan Johar soon refuted the rumours and revealed that the film will star Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and Disney fame Tara Sutaria along with Tiger Shroff.

