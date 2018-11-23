Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar never fails to sweep fans off their feet when it comes to experimenting with new looks and avatars and this time it's no different. She is in China as part of Miss World's current season and was earlier seen spreading the love at an orphanage. As per the pictures that poured from Haikou city, she spent quality time with the children playing all sorts of games with them.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar never fails to sweep fans off their feet when it comes to experimenting with new looks and avatars and this time it’s no different. Chhillar recently shared her photo on social media platform Instagram donning a gorgeous floral dress, and to her fans delight the photo is coming straight from China’s Haikou city. Manushi is awaiting her chance at the silver screen but on the social screen, she’s already a star.

Earlier, Manushi had taken to Instagram to share a photo where she turned the heat with her chiseled body and sultry body language. In the photo, she donned a sports bra with matching leggings and a sexy black jacket, though her face was not visible, her ripped body was enough to get her fans’ attention.

Within hours of the upload, the picture has garnered over 250K likes with fans pouring their hearts out in the comments. Some are even calling the diva a modern-day princess. It seems her fans can’t stop complimenting her, but on the other side, even the fashion critics have been in awe of the diva.

This is not the first time when Manushi has taken the social media platform by storm, she keeps her fans in delight with regular updates.

Have a look at Manushi Chhillar’s photos:

