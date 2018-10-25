Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar might take some more time to enter the glamorous Bollywood industry but we must say that the beauty has already become a sizzling social media sensation. She has a huge fan following of over 4.6 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and keeps treating her millions of fans with her sexy and stunning photos which she keeps sharing regularly given the fact that she is very active on social media and especially on photo-sharing app Instagram.

In the latest photo shared by Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, the beauty queen looks stunning in a sexy beige coloured body-hugging gown and we must say that she looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she poses for the camera wearing that stunning and jaw-dropping gown. Manushi Chhillar is known for her charming looks and how she made India proud when she wore the Miss World 2017 crown when she represented Indian at the prestigious platform.

She has a huge fan following and followers across the globe and is the recipient of Special Achievement Award, Women Empowerment Award, Proud-maker of India, among many others. She keeps sharing her stunning photos on her official Instagram account which are loved by her millions of followers.

