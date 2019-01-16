Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is not only a stunning diva but also the best combination of beauty with brains. The winner of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar has been winning hearts with her stunning and beautiful photos which she keeps sharing on her social media accounts.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is not only a stunning diva but also the best combination of beauty with brains. The winner of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar has been winning hearts with her stunning and beautiful photos which she keeps sharing on her social media accounts. In the latest photo which was shared by Manushi Chhillar on her official Instagram account on Wednesday, the young beauty looks mesmerizing as she poses for the camera and looks like a princess. Dressed in a sexy silver dress with a stunning silver ring and a pair of earrings, Manushi Chhillar looks magical in the photo.

In 2017, the former Miss World was on the list of Times Most Desirable Woman of the country and also featured in several television advertisements such as for Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Club Factory, among many others. Although everyone is waiting to see Manushi Chhillar on the silver screen now and fans want her to enter Bollywood, Manushi Chhillar has given no such hint or clue about her desire to be a part of the Indian film fraternity.

Manushi Chhillar is an avid social media user and keeps sharing her hot, sexy and stunning photos on social media sites such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, among many others. Manushi Chhillar has more than 5.2 million followers on her official Instagram account and fans love her stunning pictures which she keeps posting every now and then.

