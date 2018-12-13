Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Miss world 2017 winner Manushi Chillar slew the internet lately after she uploaded a bunch of photos on her official Instagram page. She was seen wearing a black-purple shimmery gown. The subtle makeup and her million dollar smile added more beauty to the super great outfit.

Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar looked simply gorgeous in a black-purple shimmery gown. The subtle makeup and her million dollar smile added more beauty to the super great outfit. The photos of her latest outfit were posted by her on he official Instagram page lately. Earlier she hogged headlines for posting photos of her Miss World 2018 ceremony outfit.

While Kylie Jenner, TV presenter, model, and entrepreneur looked gracious in her latest posts on Instagram, Manushi proved to be more subtle natural and less experimental. The two young stars who have enormously gained popularity through their work and talent in their respective industries, but Manushi with her simplicity has won way more hearts than Kylie’s cosmetic touts.

In this below post, Manushi is seen wearing a super sexy black shimmery gown, she completed the look with subtle makeup and kept her hair open. something like this can be worn at a dinner party or even a dinner date.

While in the below post, we see Kylie slaying the internet with her super flawless look. She an orange-coloured bodycon dress and kept her makeup subtle with a light pink lip shade.

We have seen Kylie in many looks, which means the hottie is fond of experiments. While her outfit was orange, she opted for a pink nail paint. Though it was a classy choice, she could have opted for a better one.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More