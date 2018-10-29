Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar's wardrobe choices have always been praiseworthy. Whenever Manushi steps out, she always leaves her fans stunned with her choice of outfits. This time too, when she was spotted at the airport, she looks as beautiful as ever in her pink pant-suit outfit. A celebrity reporter Viral Bhayani has shared a photograph from the same.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar’s sartorial fashion choices have always been a trendsetter. She has hardly failed to impress the fashion police with her comfortable attires or shimmery gowns. This time, Manushi was spotted at the airport and once again she has left us awestruck with her choice of outfit. A photograph is surfacing on the Internet in which she looks alluring. She donned a strawberry puff coloured outfit and looks every inch, gorgeous diva. A matching pink trench coat perfectly complemented the whole outfit.

She preferred to keep her long sleek straight hair open. Her dewy makeup with a dab of red lipstick made her look even more beautiful. Manushi’s grey stilletos perfectly matched the ensemble. A trendy sling enhanced the overall appearance of her outfit. She has always upped her style game in pink with utmost grace and attitude. This time too, she can be seen nailing her fashion goals.

These are not the only photographs which have made us spell-bounded. We have also compiled other photographs which have taken the Internet by storm.

A speculation is rife that she would make her Bollywood debut soon in filmmaker Karan Johar’s movie.

Manushi made her big debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar. Along with Manushi Chillar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal were also featured in the movie.

Manushi was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017 after 17 years. The title was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

The gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.

