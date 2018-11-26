Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Young diva Manushi Chhillar shared some really amazing photos on her Instagram page recently. In the picture, the cutie was seen in a very unique navy blue off-shoulder dress, which had flowers engraved on it. The diva has a massive following on her Instagram with as many as 4.8 million followers.

Manushi is the winner of the Miss World 2017 and she is just 21 years old

Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Young diva Manushi Chhillar, who made Haryana, India proud by being the winner of the Miss World 2017, shared some really amazing photos on her Instagram page recently. In the pictures, the cutie was seen in a very unique navy blue off-shoulder dress, which had red flowers engraved on it. In one of the photos, the diva was seen having a great time with purple flowers at a garden in China. With that floral dress and scenic garden background, Manushi looked way too beautiful and her posts just cannot be ignored.

To all who those who do not much much about this cutie, Manushi is the winner of the Miss World 2017 and she is just 21 years old. She clearly proves that age does not hamper anybody’s talent, the diva as a massive following on her Instagram with as many as 4.8 million followers.

In this post, Manushi is seen in a very classy short red dress. In this amazing look, her hair has been kept open with some really soft curls and that killer smile on her face only depicts confidence and positivity.

In this photo, the cutie is flaunting her perfect abs and perhaps is taken post her intense workout. Fitness has been a lifestyle for many Bollywood celebrities. More than physical, it is the mental well-being that keeps them fit by exercising.

