Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar uploaded many photos on her Instagram page lately, in which she was seen wearing really classy gowns, out of which the white one looked best on her. Manushi's outfit is a must watch and it might give you an idea what to wear at a dinner date or cocktail party.

The 21-year-old diva made the country proud after she was won the Miss World 2017 pageant

Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Manushi Chillar, the winner of the Miss World 2017 pageant is inspiring many young girls who aspire to achieve many dreams by delimiting and breaking the boundaries, which often acts as an obstacle in accomplishing their goals. The 21-year-old diva made the country proud after she was won the Miss World 2017 pageant. Lately, she also has been a trend settler. Manushi recently uploaded a photo in which she was seen in a white leotard. The outfit was a perfect one for all those who are beach lovers.

The diva lately posted a few photos on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen in different types of gowns, out of which the white one looked best on her. The light-weighted gown looked very elegant on her. She completed her look with really classy transparent stilettoes In case, you are confused about what to wear at a cocktail party, dinner date or an offcial dinner, Manushi’s outfit is a must watch and it might also solve the difficulty to choose what to wear!

In this below post, the beautiful Manushi is seen in a slit polka dot velvet gown. The outfit looks quite heavy as it has flower embroidery on it, but she carried it off really well. Manushi opted for golden earnings to complete the look and kept her open with heavy curls at the end.

