Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar, known as the new fashion trendsetter lately uploaded a few photos on her official Instagram page. In the photos, the beauty was seen in various dresses which she wore for a photo shoot. In the below picture, the hottie is seen wearing a bodycon black shimmery gown. Pretty close to a mermaid the diva decided to keep her makeup subtle barring heavy eye makeup.

These are not the only pictures which have made us spell-bound. The diva is quite active on social media, especially on her Instagram. The diva as a massive following on Instagram, with as many as 4.2 million followers. There are speculations, that the beauty is going to make her first Bollywood debut which is going to be made prominent director Karan Johar.

In this picture, the diva is seen in a hot leopard printed satin dress, while she has kept her hair straight yet fizzy. The most attractive part of the picture is her expression-bold and very raw.

The beauty made her debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani’s 2018 calendar. Following which she gained massive stardom and since then her popularity is only increasing. Looks like Manushi is a rollercoaster, which only knows how to go up!

