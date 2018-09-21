Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is an Internet sensation and there is no doubt about the fact. The actor recently shared a new picture through her Instagram handle and you can take your eyes off. The picture has garnered over 125,053 likes while the comment section is pouring out with compliments for the beauty.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has shined through as a fashion icon and rules over millions of hearts. Even before the diva makes her big Bollywood debut, Manushi has proved that she is a beauty with brains. The diva is known to charm the audience with her spectacular looks and witty responses.

Manushi has more than 4.4 million followers and they are soon going to be 5 million who are crazy for her. Recently, she shared her latest picture in which she looks drop dead gorgeous. Dressed in the latest collection of Arpita Mehta a renowned fashion designer, she looks like a princess as she poses for the camera.

Her latest collection is inspired by her love for floral prints. Manushi is seen wearing a floral and butti kite print pants, ruffle top and a pastel deck chair stripe double ruffle cape.

Manushi looks mesmerising as she looks straight into the camera leaving everyone spell-bound. Manushi is currently in western Hollywood California vacationing with her grandparents.

Manushi Chhillar the 54th Femina Miss India World 2017 represented her home state Haryana as Miss India Haryana at Femina Miss India 2017 and competed with 29 other contestants from different states, a Trained Kuchipudi dancer and aspires to be a cardiac surgeon as she hails from a family of doctors.

