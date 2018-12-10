Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar was spotted at the 2018 beauty pageant event in Saya, China. The diva wore a super a super sexy shimmery black lehenga, which was designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi. Manushi shared the beautiful photos of her look on her official Instagram page, which has garnered a hell lot of attention.

The veil of Manushi's skirt was nothing less than Priyanka's on her wedding

Manushi Chillar Instagram photos: Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar lately crowned Venessa Ponce De Leon as her successor in Sanya, China. On the big day, Manushi wore a super sexy shimmery black lehenga. The diva in her ravishing look was the main highlight of the evening, besides Venessa Ponce. The veil of Manushi’s skirt was nothing less than Priyanka’s on her wedding, no wonder it was designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi.

The outfit was actually a perfect one for the big ceremony. Her grey smokey eyes and pink shade lip colour was more than enough to add more beauty to her look. To complete the look, she opted for heavy pearl studded earnings. As the lehenga had a touch of silver colour in it, the earnings went quite well with the outfit.

The photographs of the big day were shared by Manushi on her official Instagram page, which has surely garnered a lot of attention. In the various posts, she was enunciated how she felt when she was getting ready for the ceremony.

This below photo depicts the diva’s confidence, her positivity and of course her beauty. The stylist kept her hair open in this look and did less experiment with the hairdo.

