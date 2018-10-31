The much-awaited teaser of Thugs of Hindostan song Manzoor-e-Khuda starring Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has finally been unveiled. The song teaser not only shows Katrina's sizzling dance moves but also features glimpses of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and the chilling action sequences from the magnum opus.

The much-awaited teaser of Thugs of Hindostan song Manzoor-e-Khuda starring Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has finally been unveiled. The song teaser not only shows Katrina’s sizzling dance moves but also features glimpses of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and the chilling action sequences from the magnum opus. The teaser and the phenomenal war and fighting scenes will send shivers down your spine. May it be Amitabh Bachchan’s strong screen presence, Aamir Khan’s striking expressions or Fatima Sana Shaikh’s phenomenal action sequences; the song gives us an insight into the grand magnum opus.

The teaser was released by Yash Raj Films on Wednesday morning and has taken over the Internet. Titled Manzoor-e-Khuda, the song has been crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan, Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal and the music has been composed by popular music duo Ajay-Atul. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Manzoor-e-Khuda’s teaser has created a lot of buzz on the Internet. The previous two songs of the film, Vashmalle and Suraiyya became major chartbusters and now Manzoor-e-Khuda is making a special place in the hearts of fans.

Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan has been backed by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj banner. The much-awaited film stars Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles and is said to be the biggest film of this year.

Thugs of Hindostan is slated to hit the big screen on November 8 this year. It will be the first time when Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan will be sharing the screen space together.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More