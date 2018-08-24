A renowned Marathi actor Vijay Chavan passed away after suffering a prolonged lung disease at 63. He is best remembered for his role in 'Jatra', 'Zapatlela' and 'Pachadlele', among others. He was admitted to a Fortis Hospital after his condition got deteriorated on Thursday.

Known for his popular role in ‘Jatra’, ‘Zapatlela’, ‘Pachadlele’, ‘Shrimanta Damodar Panta’, a Marathi veteran actor Vijay Chavan took his last breath at 63 on Friday morning after suffering a prolonged lung disease. He was admitted to a Fortis Hospital after his condition got deteriorated on Thursday.

He is survived by his son Vijay Chavan.

Confirming the news, the hospital official of Fortis told PTI, “He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mulund since the last four-five days as his health had started deteriorating. He passed away today morning at about 5.”

He had won several accolades in theatre and film for his comic roles. He was counted among the notable figures in Marathi industry. He gained an immense popularity especially in ‘Mumbaicha Dabewala’. Although he had been awarded for various movies for his versatile and stellar performances, however, one of the memorable role played in Moru Chi Mavshi, in which he essayed a role of a woman, is best remembered.

The score of his films varied from 350 to 400 Marathi movies.

As soon as the news broke out, the tributes started to pour in for Vijay Chavan. The fans started sharing their condolences.

RIP #Vijaychavan Sir. Marathi industry has lost a legend with tremendous comedy sense, today. May your soul rest in peace. 🙏#legend #marathiactor #comedian #ripvijaychavan — Rashmi Bhamre (@IAMRASHMIBHAMRE) August 24, 2018

Vijay Chavan ….. 🙏🏻 … May your soul rest in peace. — Sai (@SaieTamhankar) August 24, 2018

RIP #VijayChavan your classic act in मोरुची मावशी will always be remembered https://t.co/KN9aq0zcQO — Nishant Bhuse (@nishantbhuse) August 24, 2018

Ailing Marathi Actor Vijay Chavan Dies at 63 in Fortis Hospital in Mumbai https://t.co/RDaKXAonTk — jamos sablok (@jhallevicharblo) August 24, 2018

Recently, in an interview to a leading daily, Vijay Chavan’s son Varad Chavan told that Varad never used his father’s name to get work. He said that right from the beginning his father told that he (Varad) had to do everything on his own. He had been advising him against the use of his name to get work. He always had the responsibility to keep up with the expectations that people had from Vijay Chavan’s son.

Varad is best known for his role in ‘Vatsalya’, ‘Kho Kho’ and ‘Manus Ki Mati’.

Coming back to the sad news, we share our deep condolences to the bereaved family for the huge loss!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More