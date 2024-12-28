Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

According to police reports, two workers were allegedly working at a construction site getting ready for a metro when an actress's fast-moving car lost control and crashed into them.

A car owned by popular Marathi actress Urmila Kothare was involved in a fatal accident near Kandivali in Mumbai late last night, resulting in the death of one laborer and severe injuries to another. The accident occurred near Poisar Metro station while Kothare was returning from a film shoot.

According to police reports, two workers were allegedly working at a construction site getting ready for a metro when an actress’s fast-moving car lost control and crashed into them. One employee was taken right away to a nearby hospital for additional care after suffering serious injuries, and another was pronounced dead.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Visuals of the car in which Marathi actress Urmilla Kanetkar was travelling which hit two employees working under the Poisar metro station in Mumbai leaving one dead and the other one injured. The driver of the car and the actress were also injured. A… pic.twitter.com/sCtTvVblMF — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024

Kothare was hurt in the collision, as was her driver. However, because the airbags in the car were promptly inflated, the actress was spared more serious injuries. Minor injuries were also sustained by the driver. Authorities have verified that the driver was not intoxicated at the time of the collision.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the collision and have filed a case against the driver at the Samta Nagar Police Station. According to preliminary reports, the vehicle was traveling at a high speed at the time of the collision.

One of the most well-known actresses in the Marathi film industry is Urmila Kothare. She is well-known for her roles in movies like Ti Sadhya Kay Karte, Shubhmangal Saavdhan, and Duniyadaari. After a 12-year hiatus, she successfully returned to television this year with the program Tujech Mi Geet Gaat Ahe.

The incident has also drawn attention due to the increasing number of accidents in Mumbai. Earlier this month, on December 21, a six-year-old boy tragically died due to a fatal injury caused by an airbag in a car crash in Navi Mumbai.

The family of Urmila Kothare, which includes her husband and actor-director Addinath Kothare, has kept quiet over this matter.

The further probe in this accident will be made, and there will be more details later.

ALSO READ: Chennai Student Sexual Assault Case: Madras HC Directs SIT Probe, Compensation To Victim