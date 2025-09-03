LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Marathi Singer Rahul Deshpande Says His Daughter Will Remain His ‘Highest Priority’ After He Splits With Wife Of 17 Years

Marathi Singer Rahul Deshpande Says His Daughter Will Remain His ‘Highest Priority’ After He Splits With Wife Of 17 Years

Renowned Marathi singer Rahul Deshpande announced separation from wife Neha after 17 years of marriage. The couple, who finalized their divorce in September 2024, pledged to co-parent daughter Renuka with love, respect, and stability while continuing their individual journeys with dignity

Rahul Deshpande, Neha split after 17 years, focus on Renuka (Pc: X via @MarathiCineyug)
Rahul Deshpande, Neha split after 17 years, focus on Renuka (Pc: X via @MarathiCineyug)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 3, 2025 12:21:53 IST

Noble Marathi singer Rahul Deshpande has announced that he and his wife Neha have together decided to end the wedlock after satisfying 17 years of matrimonial life. He made this announcement to his fans in the most touching manner. The revelations made in a personal post ended the long association of the couple.

The couple’s legal separation was finalized amicably in September 2024, but the singer thought of sharing the news only now for a smooth transition away from public glare into privacy for the family. The decision was taken after much thought for their daughter, Renuka. Underlined in messages was the aspect of commitment as parents, even though they grow into a new set of individual lives without each other.

Rahul Deshpande Co-Parenting Vow for Renuka’s Well-being 

Indeed, one crucial aspect of the announcement was Deshpande’s firm commitment to co-parenting their daughter, Renuka. He mentioned Renuka as his utmost priority, and he and Neha together have resolved to grant her endless love, support, and stability. This very mention of their daughter’s welfare signifies the maturity and mutual respect with which they look upon their separation. I decided to take some time before sharing the news just to process everything privately and make sure that it was all done quite thoughtfully, especially in what is best for our daughter, Renuka.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rahul Deshpande (@rahuldeshpandeofficial)



Parental commitments and respect for each other still make them an indivisible pair, yet their marital relationship has come to an end. Deshpande’s public statement therefore inspires a more modern form of separation that sits above types of personal rivalries in pursuit of the child’s emotional security. This would stand as evidence of their commitment towards Renuka, thereby ensuring that she is to be brought up in a loving and supporting environment.

Rahul Deshpande New Chapter, A Legacy Continues 

Being the grandson of noted classical singer Pandit Vasantrao Deshpande himself, Rahul Deshpande has gained prominence in the field of Indian classical and playback singing. The singer’s journey saw the winning of a National Award Best Male Playback Singer for the film “Me Vasantrao” in which he played the leading role.

The date on which he became a divorced person marks the opening of another chapter in his personal life, but the legacy and passion that he has in a work-life will render him workable.

The support given from his fans, as they showered messages of encouragement, adds to the respect he has for his art and for the manner in which he has dignifiedly handled this personal matter. Stepping into a new phase of life, he will let the art guide him, but, even more, he will let his daughter’s happiness guide him.

Also Read: ‘Pull Down My Images’: Sonakshi Sinha Tears Into Online Brands Using Her Images Sans Consent

Tags: Indian classical singer divorceRahul DeshpandeRahul Deshpande Neha separation

RELATED News

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Marks 25 Years With Massive Prize Money Crossing Hundreds Of Crores
Bigg Boss 19 Explodes With Drama: House Splits Into Zeishaan Quadri Bullies Vs Kunickaa Sadanand Girl Gang
⁠Suhana Khan Lands in Legal Trouble: What We Know So Far
Did Miley Cyrus Take A Clever Dig At Her Ex Liam-Hemsworth? Singer Reveals ‘Mom Wanted Me With Wrong Guy’
Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar’s Love Story: When Did The Couple Officially Tie The Knot

LATEST NEWS

Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
Marathi Singer Rahul Deshpande Says His Daughter Will Remain His ‘Highest Priority’ After He Splits With Wife Of 17 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Marathi Singer Rahul Deshpande Says His Daughter Will Remain His ‘Highest Priority’ After He Splits With Wife Of 17 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Marathi Singer Rahul Deshpande Says His Daughter Will Remain His ‘Highest Priority’ After He Splits With Wife Of 17 Years
Marathi Singer Rahul Deshpande Says His Daughter Will Remain His ‘Highest Priority’ After He Splits With Wife Of 17 Years
Marathi Singer Rahul Deshpande Says His Daughter Will Remain His ‘Highest Priority’ After He Splits With Wife Of 17 Years
Marathi Singer Rahul Deshpande Says His Daughter Will Remain His ‘Highest Priority’ After He Splits With Wife Of 17 Years

QUICK LINKS