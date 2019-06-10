Marconi Mathai first look unveiled: South actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to make his debut in the upcoming Malayali film. The actor will play a cameo in the film Marconi Mathai directed by Sanil Kalathi.

Marconi Mathai first look unveiled: Actor Vijay Sethupathi’s is all set to be seen in an upcoming crime-comedy titled Marconi Mathai in which the actor will play an extended cameo. This film will mark the Tamil actor’s debut into the Malayalam film industry. This Sunday, the poster for Marconi Mathai was unveiled, with Vijay Sethupati in the spotlight, alongside actors Jayaram and Athmiya. The much-awaited film is already generating a lot of buzzes, with director Sanil Kalathil at the helm.

The movie is being produced by Premchandaran A.G. while the screenplay is written jointly by Saniol Kalathil and Rajish Midhila. The story follows Mathai, a security guard in a bank’s romance with Anna, a sweeper woman working in the same bank. Vijay Sethupathi will be playing himself in the movie, making an extended cameo in the flick. In the film, Jayaram Mathai is stated to be an ex-military veteran, who is now working in a bank as a security guard. Vijay Sethupati will be making his first appearance in the Malyalam film industry through his short role in this film.

Although the role is short, it is set out to be a vital part of the storyline. Vijay Sethupati is currently awaiting the release of his another film, Sindhubaadh which is scheduled to be released on July 1. The flick will be a romantic thriller which is being directed by seasoned director, S U Arun Kumar.

