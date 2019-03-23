Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan has released this weekend at the cinema screens. The film marks the debut of Maine Pyaar Kia star Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been helmed by Vasan Bala and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP films.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: As the debut film of Abhimanyu Dassani Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota hit the screens, the actor has literally taken off on his journey in Bollywood. The makers of the film celebrated the launch with a creative poster showcasing him amidst rockets. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has received marvellous reviews from critics and the B-Town.

Vasan Bala’s directorial Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been winning hearts in the homeland after acclaiming global appreciation. Before releasing in India, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota won the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. The film also received a standing ovation at 2018 MAMI Film Festival.

Hitting the screens this weekend on March 21, Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan starrer have acquired praises from Bollywood celebrities as well as the critics. Vasan Bala's directorial starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota boasts of action and comedy that will leave you in splits. The film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota revolves around a man with a rare condition called Congenital Insensitivity to pain. The title of the film translates to a man who experiences no pain.

RSVP's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota's global recognition and appreciation has already made its impact across the world. However, it is the Indian audience that has applauded the film the most, even before the release of the film. With its unique storyline, young star-cast and elements of comedy and action, the film is being regarded as the Indianised version of Deadpool and is attracting the youngsters to cinema screens.

