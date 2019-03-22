Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota box office collection Day 1: Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan-starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota released this weekend at the box office. At the ticket counters, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has received stiff competition from Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari. On its opening day, Kesari has emerged as the highest opener of 2019.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota box office collection Day 1: Two films namely Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari and Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan-starrer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota have hit the silver screens this weekend. Released on the occasion of Holi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota marks the debut of Maine Pyar Kiya fame actor Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani. Helmed and penned by Vasan Bala, the film revolves around a man with a rare condition called congenital insensitivity to pain in which he experiences no pain and subsequently takes full advantage of it.

Although the film revolves around a unique storyline that has garnered critical acclaim, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is likely to underperform at the box office. According to trade estimates, the film is expected to earn Rs 1- 2 crore on its opening day. Trade analyst Girish Johar has told a news portal that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota might not have a wide release as Akshay Kumar’s Kesari since it has a specific target audience. While the film is making a buzz among youngsters, it does not enjoy a wide reach as Kesari. The film critic added that Kesari will be the first choice for cinephiles even if the reviews are not that good.

While the box office verdict of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is still awaited, Kesari has emerged as the highest grosser of 2019 beating Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhat. On its first day at the box office, Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari has earned Rs 21.06 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office update on his official Twitter account.

Before releasing in India, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota was screened 2018 Toronto Film Festival where it won People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness. The film also received a standing ovation at 2018 MAMI Film Festival. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jimit Trivedi and Gulshan Devaiah.

