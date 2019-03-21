Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota box office collection prediction: Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan has released this weekend alongside Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari. On its first day at the box office, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is expected to earn Rs 1- 2 crore.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota box office collection prediction: Maine Pyar Kiya fame actor Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani has made his debut today opposite Radhika Madan in Vasan Bala’s action-comedy flick Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Revolving around a man with a rare condition called congenital insensitivity to pain in which he experience no pain, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been directed and penned by Vasan Bala and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Movies.

Before hitting the theatrical screens, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota won the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness at 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and also received a standing ovation at 2018 MAMI Film Festival. As the film releases in India, the film has received a thumbs up from critics but its stronghold at the ticket counters seems bleak. At the cinema screens, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has clashed with Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari. Looking at the buzz around both of the film, it seems like Kesari is going to have an upper hand at the box office.

Trade analyst Girish Johar told a news portal that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is likely to earn Rs 1-2 crore on its opening day. While the film has received a positive response and has established a connect with youngsters, the film might not have a wide release as Kesari due to its tight release targeting a specific audience. He added that Kesari will be first choice for the cinema-goers even if the reviews are not that good.

On the contrary, the trade analyst has predicted a massive opening for Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra’s Kesari. As per trade estimates, Kesari is expected to earn Rs 25 crore on the opening day. Along with Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jimit Trivedi and Gulshan Devaiah. Actors like Harshvardhan Kapoor, Harleen Sethi, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh have praised the film on social media platform Twitter.

#MardKoDardNahiHota whatte funtastic film! you step out fully energized wanting to punch, kick, block, drop 💪🏼😁@Vasan_Bala kya treatment matlab aisa action aur aisa quirk @gulshandevaiah thoroughly enjoyed your performance@Abhimannyu_D lovely debut ❤ — Harleensethi (@1harleensethi) March 18, 2019

#MardKoDardNahiHota is the most fun I’ve had a the movies in a long time.. but it also makes you feel … it never takes it seriously but you should take it seriously .. if that makes any sense.. just keep drinking water.. stay hydrated @Vasan_Bala @Abhimannyu_D @radhikamadan01 — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) March 18, 2019

#MKDNH oh yes. @Vasan_Bala I still can’t stop karate kicking everything, pulp style. @gulshandevaiah 🦵you two faced one legged bonanza, @Abhimannyu_D so light on his feet, so wonderfully child like, @radhikamadan01 this pataakha kicks some serious ass. Watch.

It.

Tomorrow. — Jim Sarbh (@jimSarbh) March 20, 2019

