Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota celeb, audience reaction: Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, a tribute to the martial arts, had been the much-anticipated film of the year. Much before the release, the film garnered a lot of attention because of its catchy title. Based on the story of a Congenital Insensitivity suffered young boy Surya’s journey who learns martial arts and hunt down muggers. The movie was released on March 21, 2019. From celebrities to audience, the movie has been widely-appreciated. Richa Chaddha to Gaurav Kapur, celebrities who have watched the film are sharing their experience on the social media.

Speaking regarding the inspiration behind Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Vasan told a leading news agency that, he came to know about this boy through a friend. The boy used to go to a dentist and doesn’t ask for anesthesia. He got intrigued about him unusual aversion. Later, the whole process of introduction started. Somehow while writing, this condition came in and it all merged with his martial arts love and this happened in 2015.

Everyone has given positive reviews and pouring in their praises for the film. Check out their reaction:

Do Read 👉🏼 Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota box office collection prediction: Vasan Bala | Entertainment News, The Indian Express https://t.co/yF8u7aMExi via @IndianExpress @ArushiJain0312 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) March 20, 2019

Still reeling from the effects of #MardKoDardNahiHota @Vasan_Bala old friend, you’re a nutter,I getit and it’s a joyride!Tribute to martial arts films and pulp. @gulshandevaiah u make me proud, my heart just expanded with joy for this one❤️stellar debut lucky boy @Abhimannyu_D — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 19, 2019

Critics are also applauding the film equally. Hindustan Times movie critic Raja Sen writes that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is a frequently filmed in affectionate and glorious slow motion is a salutation.

Movie critic Priyanka Sinha Jha from News18.com writes that Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota is the inventive, new age Hindi cinematic offering that could appeal to the millennial audience. With a combination of its wacky setup, turns out to be a surprise sleeper hit of a film.

Been looking forward to this film. Isko miss karoge toh bahut dard hoga 👊🏼👊🏼 All the best @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @Abhimannyu_D pic.twitter.com/vbptQD9lJY — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) March 18, 2019

Keeping in mind the response from the trailer, it has been predicted that it might earn something between Rs 1-2 crore on its release day.

Watch Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota Full Movie Online Free @MardKoDardNahin It is a story of a young boy Surya who has a rare condition of Congenital Insensitivity to pain meaning he can not feel pain,#MardKoDardNahinHota #Bollywood #AbhimanyuDassani pic.twitter.com/LzpLiIYHis — Watch Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota (Online) Full Movie (@MardKoDardNahin) March 15, 2019

What's as rare and precious as Caviar? A 'Mard ko dard nahin hota' show! Just saw. Stupendous! @Vasan_Bala @JimitTrivedi06 — Bhavesh Mandalia (@bhaveshmandalia) March 21, 2019

The film trade analyst Girish Johar said that Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been shaped up quite well. Soon after trailer release, youngsters started relating to the trailer quite well. The concept has been liked. It is being released targeting only the youth. It has a specific targeted release, howver, tehb definitely not as wide as its counterpart Kesari.”

