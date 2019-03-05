Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Recently the makers of the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota released two new posters from their upcoming flick. In the two new posters, they introduced the villain Jimmy and action avtar of the Kumite Champion Mani. Have a look at the two posters inside.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Gulshan Devaiah doubles the fun in dual roles in the movie

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: The team of Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has made a blast on the internet by releasing two exciting posters featuring Gulshan Devaiah in a double role playing the characters of Kumite champion Mani and psychotic villain Jimmy. Introducing the dual avatars of Gulshan Devaiah, the makers of the film took to social media to share the posters showcasing the two characters.

Presenting the action avatar of the Kumite Champion Mani, the makers said, Jab yeh maarta hai tab sach mein ouch nikalta hai!

Meet Mani the Kumite champion!

Ever heard of a villain who follows rules? Well, meet the cliche psychotic villain Jimmy!

Recently, the makers released an introductory video of Abhimanyu Dassani, the ‘Mard’ who feels no pain fighting with villains showing off his fighting skills which makes the video more gripping.

The movie received a standing ovation during its screening in the Miami Film Festival. The movie has started making a mark much before its release. Revolving around a man with congenital insensitivity to pain, the film won the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan will be seen packing a punch with unconventional martial arts in the gripping action sequences of the film.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on 21st March 2019.

