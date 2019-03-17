Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is an action comedy film that is directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Recently, the lead actor of the film Abhimanyu Dassani took to his official Twitter handle to share a video featuring Ranveer Singh kicking off a small punch to Surya. Here is the video–

Abhimanyu Dassani took to his social media sharing a video which showcases our very own Ranveer Singh kicking off a punch to Surya from Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Abhimanyu Dassani who portrays the character of a painless man named Surya who actually felt the pain in his knees when he received a flying punch from Ranveer Singh. Sharing the video, Abhimanyu tweeted saying –Simmba meets Surya! Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota has been grabbing the eyeballs because of its quirky content and unique storyline. The makers have been treating the audience with some eccentric posters which go in sync with the unconventional and exciting theme of the film.

The recently released Rappan Rappi Rap song too have stirred anticipation owing to its uniqueness. Stepping into the shoes of a painless man, Abhimanyu Dassani marks his Bollywood debut along with Radhika Madan. The actress will also be seen packing a punch with heavy action sequences. Even before it’s release, the movie has already received a standing ovation at Mami Film Festival and created a global mark by winning the Midnight Madness Award at TIFF, emerging as the Desi Deadpool.

Simmba meets Surya! Dard nahi hota baki sab hota hai…

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is written and directed by Vasan Bala. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to hit the theatres on March 21 2019.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is an action comedy film that narrates the story of a man who is suffering from a disorder –Congenital insensitivity to pain. In the film, Abhimanyu Dassani portrays the role of Surya, Radhika Madan will role in Supri and Gulshan Devaiah will be appearing as Karate Mani. The story goes like Surya is a boy who is born in disastrous situations. Suddenly, he is diagnosed with a disorder named Congenital insensitivity to pain. It is state when a person can not feel pain. His school life is not that good and finally, he finds something big.

In an Interview Director of the film Vasan Bala revealed that in the year 2016, he came across a friend who told him a weird story. There was a dentist who always complained about his patient who always denied for anaesthesia. That was a moment when he came across this idea and then he watched various films and documentaries to blend the film more wisely.



